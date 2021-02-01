Civitas Social Housing (LON:CSH) Stock Price Down 0.9%

Civitas Social Housing Plc (LON:CSH)’s share price traded down 0.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 106 ($1.38) and last traded at GBX 106.80 ($1.40). 1,279,421 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 11% from the average session volume of 1,154,956 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 107.80 ($1.41).

The company has a quick ratio of 6.70, a current ratio of 6.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 104.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 106.92. The firm has a market cap of £663.92 million and a PE ratio of 24.84.

About Civitas Social Housing (LON:CSH)

Civitas Social Housing PLC was the first Real Estate Investment Trust offering pure play exposure to social housing in England and Wales. The Company is advised by Civitas Housing Advisors Limited. The Company's Ordinary shares are listed on the premium listing segment of the Official List of the Financial Conduct Authority and were admitted to trading on the main market for listed securities of the London Stock Exchange in November 2016.

