Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) Stock Price Up 7.1% After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD) shot up 7.1% during trading on Monday after Lake Street Capital raised their price target on the stock from $25.00 to $37.00. Lake Street Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock. Clearfield traded as high as $33.99 and last traded at $33.53. 255,289 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 52% from the average session volume of 167,784 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.32.

CLFD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Clearfield from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Northland Securities downgraded Clearfield from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $26.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday.

In other Clearfield news, CEO Cheryl Beranek sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.29, for a total transaction of $242,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 528,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,829,953.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Patrick Goepel sold 2,378 shares of Clearfield stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.13, for a total value of $55,003.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 70,653 shares of company stock valued at $1,692,283 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 18.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CLFD. CWM LLC increased its stake in Clearfield by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,143 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Clearfield by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 23,200 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Clearfield by 198.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,603 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,732 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Clearfield by 145.7% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,273 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 3,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clearfield during the third quarter worth $93,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.85% of the company’s stock.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.22. The stock has a market cap of $459.80 million, a PE ratio of 63.77 and a beta of 0.95.

Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.08. Clearfield had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 7.84%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Clearfield, Inc. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Clearfield, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells standard and custom passive connectivity products to the fiber-to-the-premises, enterprises, and original equipment manufacturers markets in the United States and internationally. The company offers FieldSmart, a series of panels, cabinets, wall boxes, and other enclosures.

