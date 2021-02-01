Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD) Short Interest Update

Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 643,600 shares, a decrease of 22.7% from the December 31st total of 832,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 733,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

CLSD stock opened at $3.13 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $151.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.78 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.99. Clearside Biomedical has a 52 week low of $1.10 and a 52 week high of $4.32.

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.70 million. Clearside Biomedical had a negative return on equity of 153.41% and a negative net margin of 144.47%. As a group, analysts expect that Clearside Biomedical will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CLSD shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Clearside Biomedical from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.75.

In other Clearside Biomedical news, major shareholder Bradford T. Whitmore purchased 350,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.85 per share, for a total transaction of $999,637.50. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 3,529,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,060,058.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Bradford T. Whitmore purchased 51,195 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.95 per share, with a total value of $99,830.25. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 3,179,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,199,235.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 579,845 shares of company stock worth $1,411,653. 13.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLSD. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Clearside Biomedical during the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Clearside Biomedical during the 2nd quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Clearside Biomedical during the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.77% of the company’s stock.

About Clearside Biomedical

Clearside Biomedical, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and delivers treatment that restore and preserve vision for people with serious eye diseases. Its preclinical products include CLS-AX, an axitinib for suprachoroidal injection. It also develops XIPERE, a triamcinolone acetonide suprachoroidal injectable suspension for the treatment of macular edema associated with uveitis, diabetic macular edema, and macular edema associated with retinal vein occlusion.

