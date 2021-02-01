CloakCoin Achieves Market Cap of $1.31 Million (CLOAK)

CloakCoin (CURRENCY:CLOAK) traded 3.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 1st. CloakCoin has a market cap of $1.31 million and approximately $19,065.00 worth of CloakCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CloakCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.24 or 0.00000696 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, CloakCoin has traded up 19% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001982 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00002024 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000720 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0841 or 0.00000249 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000313 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.38 or 0.00018870 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Datacoin (DTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BoostCoin (BOST) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CloakCoin Profile

CLOAK is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 3rd, 2014. CloakCoin’s total supply is 5,582,603 coins. The Reddit community for CloakCoin is /r/Cloak_Coin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for CloakCoin is www.cloakcoin.com/en/blog . The official website for CloakCoin is www.cloakcoin.com . CloakCoin’s official Twitter account is @CloakCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

CloakCoin Coin Trading

CloakCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CloakCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CloakCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CloakCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

