CloakCoin Hits One Day Volume of $14,093.00 (CLOAK)

CloakCoin (CURRENCY:CLOAK) traded 14.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 1st. CloakCoin has a market capitalization of $1.29 million and approximately $14,093.00 worth of CloakCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CloakCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.23 or 0.00000685 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, CloakCoin has traded up 1.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001995 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00002028 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000719 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded up 55.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0974 or 0.00000288 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000327 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.36 or 0.00018808 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Datacoin (DTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BoostCoin (BOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CloakCoin Coin Profile

CloakCoin (CRYPTO:CLOAK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 3rd, 2014. CloakCoin’s total supply is 5,582,458 coins. The official website for CloakCoin is www.cloakcoin.com . CloakCoin’s official Twitter account is @CloakCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for CloakCoin is www.cloakcoin.com/en/blog . The Reddit community for CloakCoin is /r/Cloak_Coin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

CloakCoin Coin Trading

CloakCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CloakCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CloakCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CloakCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

