CloudMD Software & Services Inc. (DOC.V) (CVE:DOC) Given a C$4.00 Price Target at Laurentian

CloudMD Software & Services Inc. (DOC.V) (CVE:DOC) received a C$4.00 target price from analysts at Laurentian in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Laurentian’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 64.61% from the stock’s current price.

Shares of CVE DOC traded up C$0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching C$2.43. The stock had a trading volume of 795,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,528,750. CloudMD Software & Services Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.37 and a fifty-two week high of C$3.43. The company has a current ratio of 9.47, a quick ratio of 9.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$2.32.

Get CloudMD Software & Services Inc. (DOC.V) alerts:

CloudMD Software & Services Inc. (DOC.V) (CVE:DOC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 30th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$3.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.70 million. On average, equities analysts predict that CloudMD Software & Services Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

CloudMD Software & Services Inc, a technology company, provides SaaS based health technology solutions to medical clinics in Canada. The company provides digital technologies that connect doctors and allied health care providers to their patients. It also engages in retailing of prescription drugs, over-the-counter drugs, and other front store items through primary care clinics and pharmacies, as well as provide clinical, medical reviews, and compounding services.

Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for CloudMD Software & Services Inc. (DOC.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CloudMD Software & Services Inc. (DOC.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.