CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) Shares Up 5.8%

CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP)’s stock price shot up 5.8% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $156.93 and last traded at $155.92. 315,521 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 44% from the average session volume of 218,451 shares. The stock had previously closed at $147.31.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CCMP. Citigroup boosted their price target on CMC Materials from $140.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Smith Barney Citigroup cut CMC Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 13th. Loop Capital reduced their price target on CMC Materials from $187.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded CMC Materials from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $143.00 to $164.00 in a report on Monday, January 18th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut CMC Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $175.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, November 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $158.89.

Get CMC Materials alerts:

The company has a fifty day moving average of $153.78 and a 200 day moving average of $151.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.50 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 2.30.

CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The semiconductor company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.23. CMC Materials had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 12.79%. The business had revenue of $274.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.35 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CMC Materials, Inc. will post 7.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 21st. CMC Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.56%.

In other CMC Materials news, VP Jeffrey Michael Dysard sold 1,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.67, for a total value of $200,937.90. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,082,864.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Barbara A. Klein sold 6,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.05, for a total value of $1,007,331.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,079 shares in the company, valued at $4,573,511.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in CMC Materials by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,927 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of CMC Materials by 120.4% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 227 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of CMC Materials by 5.4% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,461 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of CMC Materials by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,210 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,150,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of CMC Materials by 1.2% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 13,459 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,922,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. 87.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CMC Materials Company Profile (NASDAQ:CCMP)

CMC Materials, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable materials to semiconductor manufacturers, and pipeline and adjacent industry customers in North America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Materials and Performance Materials.

Featured Story: Most Active Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for CMC Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMC Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.