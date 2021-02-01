CNA Financial (CNA) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, February 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.06 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The insurance provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.11. CNA Financial had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 5.41%. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect CNA Financial to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

CNA stock opened at $38.42 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.23. CNA Financial has a 1-year low of $25.18 and a 1-year high of $51.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.24. The company has a market capitalization of $10.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.12, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.85.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of CNA Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of CNA Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th.

CNA Financial Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance products primarily in the United States. The company operates through Specialty, Commercial, International, Life & Group, and Corporate & Other segments. It offers professional liability coverages and risk management services to various professional firms, including architects, real estate agents, and accounting and law firms; directors and officers, employment practices, fiduciary, and fidelity coverages to small and mid-size firms, public and privately held firms, and not-for-profit organizations; professional and general liability, as well as associated standard property and casualty coverages for healthcare industry; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risks products.

