CNX Resources Co. Expected to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.28 Per Share (NYSE:CNX)

CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX) – Stock analysts at Capital One Financial issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for CNX Resources in a research report issued on Thursday, January 28th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie expects that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of $0.28 per share for the quarter. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for CNX Resources’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.34 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.35 EPS.

Get CNX Resources alerts:

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $626.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $392.28 million. CNX Resources had a negative net margin of 83.40% and a positive return on equity of 1.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.45) earnings per share.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. MKM Partners upgraded shares of CNX Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CNX Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of CNX Resources from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of CNX Resources in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of CNX Resources in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. CNX Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.58.

Shares of CNX Resources stock opened at $12.67 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.59. CNX Resources has a 12 month low of $4.26 and a 12 month high of $14.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.52 and a beta of 1.68.

In other news, CEO N J. Deiuliis bought 11,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.47 per share, with a total value of $100,793.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Alan K. Shepard bought 2,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.72 per share, with a total value of $25,758.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 82,650 shares of company stock valued at $775,704 in the last three months. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in CNX Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY acquired a new position in shares of CNX Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of CNX Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at about $99,000. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of CNX Resources by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 12,132 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CNX Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at about $119,000. 88.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CNX Resources Company Profile

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas properties primarily in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates through two divisions, Exploration and Production (E&P), and Midstream. The E&P division produces pipeline quality natural gas primarily to gas wholesalers.

Featured Article: What is the Current Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for CNX Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNX Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.