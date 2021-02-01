CoinFi (COFI) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $52,348.00

CoinFi (CURRENCY:COFI) traded down 8.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 1st. CoinFi has a market cap of $209,103.26 and $52,348.00 worth of CoinFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CoinFi token can currently be purchased for about $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, CoinFi has traded 16.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.85 or 0.00067817 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $292.03 or 0.00866656 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00005924 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.30 or 0.00051340 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002969 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 25.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.80 or 0.00037979 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,482.78 or 0.04400452 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002968 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.74 or 0.00019991 BTC.

About CoinFi

CoinFi (CRYPTO:COFI) is a token. It was first traded on January 26th, 2018. CoinFi’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 214,403,034 tokens. CoinFi’s official Twitter account is @coin_fi and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for CoinFi is medium.com/coinfi . The official website for CoinFi is www.coinfi.com

CoinFi Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CoinFi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CoinFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

