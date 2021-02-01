CoinPoker (CHP) Price Reaches $0.0076 on Exchanges

CoinPoker (CURRENCY:CHP) traded down 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 1st. Over the last week, CoinPoker has traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One CoinPoker token can currently be bought for $0.0076 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. CoinPoker has a market capitalization of $2.05 million and approximately $80.00 worth of CoinPoker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.06 or 0.00068627 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $290.42 or 0.00864112 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00006396 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.75 or 0.00049843 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 32% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00039947 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002977 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,500.64 or 0.04465048 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002975 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.72 or 0.00019990 BTC.

CoinPoker Token Profile

CoinPoker is a token. It launched on January 18th, 2018. CoinPoker’s total supply is 278,237,314 tokens and its circulating supply is 271,638,612 tokens. CoinPoker’s official Twitter account is @CoinPoker_OFF and its Facebook page is accessible here . CoinPoker’s official message board is medium.com/@CoinPoker . The official website for CoinPoker is coinpoker.com . The Reddit community for CoinPoker is /r/coinpoker and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

CoinPoker Token Trading

CoinPoker can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinPoker directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CoinPoker should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CoinPoker using one of the exchanges listed above.

