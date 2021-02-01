CoinUs 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $1.00 (CNUS)

CoinUs (CURRENCY:CNUS) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 1st. One CoinUs coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, CoinUs has traded down 1.1% against the US dollar. CoinUs has a total market capitalization of $60,924.23 and approximately $1.00 worth of CoinUs was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00007725 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001867 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00007161 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded up 20.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0658 or 0.00000194 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000295 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Ixinium (XXA) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0764 or 0.00000225 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Okschain (OKS) traded 21.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About CoinUs

CoinUs is a coin. CoinUs’ total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 340,000,000 coins. The official website for CoinUs is www.coinus.io . CoinUs’ official Twitter account is @CoinUs_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . CoinUs’ official message board is medium.com/@coinus.official

According to CryptoCompare, “CoinUs is an integrated business platform with a focus on the individual's value and experience to provide Human-to-Blockchain Interface. Using CNUS token, the user can become a network operator to create their own network and utilize various CoinUs services from the Wallet Network. “

Buying and Selling CoinUs

CoinUs can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinUs directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CoinUs should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CoinUs using one of the exchanges listed above.

