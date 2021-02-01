CoinUs Hits Market Cap of $60,822.45 (CNUS)

CoinUs (CURRENCY:CNUS) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 1st. CoinUs has a total market capitalization of $60,822.45 and $2.00 worth of CoinUs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CoinUs coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, CoinUs has traded down 1.3% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get CoinUs alerts:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00007536 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001820 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00007044 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0549 or 0.00000164 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000298 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Ixinium (XXA) traded down 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0763 or 0.00000227 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Okschain (OKS) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CoinUs Coin Profile

CoinUs is a coin. CoinUs’ total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 340,000,000 coins. CoinUs’ official website is www.coinus.io . CoinUs’ official Twitter account is @CoinUs_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for CoinUs is medium.com/@coinus.official

According to CryptoCompare, “CoinUs is an integrated business platform with a focus on the individual's value and experience to provide Human-to-Blockchain Interface. Using CNUS token, the user can become a network operator to create their own network and utilize various CoinUs services from the Wallet Network. “

Buying and Selling CoinUs

CoinUs can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinUs directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CoinUs should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CoinUs using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CoinUs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CoinUs and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.