Colliers Securities Weighs in on InterDigital, Inc.’s Q4 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:IDCC)

InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC) – Equities researchers at Colliers Securities issued their Q4 2020 earnings estimates for InterDigital in a note issued to investors on Thursday, January 28th. Colliers Securities analyst D. Soderberg anticipates that the Wireless communications provider will post earnings per share of $0.37 for the quarter. Colliers Securities has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Colliers Securities also issued estimates for InterDigital’s FY2021 earnings at $1.56 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of InterDigital from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.20.

Shares of IDCC opened at $64.21 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 33.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a current ratio of 3.25. InterDigital has a fifty-two week low of $31.04 and a fifty-two week high of $68.36. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.97.

InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $87.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.49 million. InterDigital had a net margin of 16.17% and a return on equity of 5.25%. InterDigital’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of InterDigital by 18.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 50,432 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,857,000 after buying an additional 7,955 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of InterDigital by 191.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 61,982 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,510,000 after buying an additional 40,714 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of InterDigital during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,303,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of InterDigital during the third quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its holdings in shares of InterDigital by 4.6% during the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 277,821 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $15,853,000 after buying an additional 12,257 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.68% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 13th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 12th. InterDigital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 212.12%.

InterDigital Company Profile

InterDigital, Inc designs and develops technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications in the United States and internationally. It provides technology solutions for use in digital cellular and wireless products and networks, including 2G, 3G, 4G, 5G, and IEEE 802-related products and networks.

