Colliers Securities Weighs in on Knowles Co.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:KN)

Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN) – Colliers Securities issued their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Knowles in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, January 28th. Colliers Securities analyst D. Soderberg expects that the communications equipment provider will post earnings of $0.90 per share for the year. Colliers Securities has a “Neutral” rating on the stock.

Knowles (NYSE:KN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24. The company had revenue of $205.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.27 million. Knowles had a positive return on equity of 3.41% and a negative net margin of 0.33%. Knowles’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.38 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on KN. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Knowles from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Roth Capital raised their target price on Knowles from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on Knowles from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Knowles from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.67.

KN stock opened at $19.29 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -482.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.42. Knowles has a 1 year low of $11.10 and a 1 year high of $20.53.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of KN. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Knowles by 102.0% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 165,266 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,462,000 after buying an additional 83,468 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Knowles by 0.9% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 197,543 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,943,000 after buying an additional 1,739 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Knowles by 5.5% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 75,987 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after buying an additional 3,975 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Knowles by 184.5% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 423,750 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,314,000 after buying an additional 274,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in Knowles by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 202,884 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,023,000 after purchasing an additional 10,120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.17% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO John S. Anderson sold 5,081 shares of Knowles stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total value of $101,365.95. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,506 shares in the company, valued at $1,426,544.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Daniel J. Giesecke sold 5,000 shares of Knowles stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 45,619 shares in the company, valued at $912,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.48% of the company’s stock.

Knowles Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells micro-acoustic, audio processing, and precision device solutions for the mobile consumer electronics, communications, medtech, defense, automotive, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates in two segments, Audio and Precision Devices (PD). The Audio segment designs and manufactures audio products, including microphones and balanced armature speakers, audio processors, and software and algorithms used in applications that serve the mobile, ear, and Internet of Things markets.

