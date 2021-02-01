Colonial Trust Advisors Acquires 5,170 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Colonial Trust Advisors raised its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 110,401 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,170 shares during the quarter. Oracle accounts for approximately 1.0% of Colonial Trust Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Colonial Trust Advisors’ holdings in Oracle were worth $7,142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ORCL. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new stake in Oracle during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Price Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 153.0% in the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 587 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. 47.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oracle stock traded up $1.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $61.74. 390,031 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,110,779. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.84. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $39.71 and a fifty-two week high of $66.20. The stock has a market cap of $181.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.17.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.06. Oracle had a return on equity of 101.26% and a net margin of 26.34%. The business had revenue of $9.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 7th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 6th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is 27.75%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ORCL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Oracle from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. KeyCorp began coverage on Oracle in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Cleveland Research cut Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Oracle in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “sell” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.16.

In other Oracle news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.63, for a total transaction of $6,163,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,163,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.91, for a total value of $1,522,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 70,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,276,795.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 325,000 shares of company stock valued at $20,685,750 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. The company's cloud and license business engages in the sale, marketing, and delivery of its applications and infrastructure technologies through cloud and on-premise deployment models, including cloud services and license support; and cloud license and on-premise license.

