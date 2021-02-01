Colonial Trust Advisors Buys 620 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Colonial Trust Advisors raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,250 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors’ holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LOW. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 5,715 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $917,000 after buying an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dowling & Yahnke LLC lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 47,295 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $7,591,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Shares of LOW traded down $3.75 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $163.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 121,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,269,395. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $60.00 and a one year high of $180.67. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $165.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $160.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.01. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 211.33% and a net margin of 6.29%. The company had revenue of $22.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.41 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 19th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 41.96%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LOW. BNP Paribas began coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $159.00 price objective for the company. Gordon Haskett cut Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $181.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $166.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $186.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $202.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.82.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.