Colonial Trust Advisors Grows Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Colonial Trust Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,245 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 593 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Advisors’ holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $6,394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GS. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 7.0% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,319 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 37.3% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 23,313 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,685,000 after purchasing an additional 6,334 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. boosted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 9.6% in the third quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 4,059 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $816,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 24.5% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 3,226 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.9% in the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 9,415 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,892,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. 68.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:GS traded up $3.90 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $275.07. The stock had a trading volume of 92,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,866,721. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $130.85 and a 52 week high of $309.41. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $271.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $224.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.64 billion, a PE ratio of 11.42, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.50.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The investment management company reported $12.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.47 by $4.61. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 16.65%. The business had revenue of $11.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.69 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 26.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 23.78%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on GS shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $407.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $288.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $357.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised The Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $265.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $270.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $302.59.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

