Colonial Trust Advisors Has $2.66 Million Stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Colonial Trust Advisors increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,037 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 2,229 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Advisors’ holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $2,660,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PSX. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Phillips 66 by 71.6% during the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 496 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Phillips 66 during the third quarter worth $26,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in Phillips 66 during the third quarter worth $28,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Phillips 66 during the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, First Financial Corp IN increased its holdings in Phillips 66 by 54.3% during the third quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 702 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Phillips 66 stock traded down $0.77 during trading on Monday, reaching $67.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 81,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,203,184. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $70.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.40. The firm has a market cap of $29.28 billion, a PE ratio of -10.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.67. Phillips 66 has a 52 week low of $40.04 and a 52 week high of $96.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.06) by ($0.10). Phillips 66 had a positive return on equity of 3.38% and a negative net margin of 3.45%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.54 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $63.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $84.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $73.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Tudor Pickering cut shares of Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.00.

Phillips 66 Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

