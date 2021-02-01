Colonial Trust Advisors Has $6.20 Million Stock Holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Colonial Trust Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,641 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Advisors’ holdings in Eaton were worth $6,204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Eaton by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 133,865 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,083,000 after acquiring an additional 1,366 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of Eaton by 4.7% during the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 69,372 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,078,000 after acquiring an additional 3,126 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton during the fourth quarter worth $288,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton during the third quarter worth $503,000. Finally, Spreng Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eaton during the fourth quarter worth $234,000. 77.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Eaton alerts:

In other Eaton news, Director Deborah L. Mccoy sold 1,500 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.58, for a total value of $179,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,041,636.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Nandakumar Cheruvatath sold 3,000 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.95, for a total transaction of $368,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,824,946.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 175,663 shares of company stock valued at $20,567,444. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ETN traded up $2.76 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $120.46. The stock had a trading volume of 102,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,045,390. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.95. Eaton Co. plc has a one year low of $56.42 and a one year high of $130.00. The firm has a market cap of $48.02 billion, a PE ratio of 35.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 11.94%. Eaton’s quarterly revenue was down 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ETN. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Eaton from $106.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Eaton from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Eaton from $111.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Bank of America raised shares of Eaton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Eaton from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.00.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, wiring devices, and structural support systems; and residential, single phase power quality, emergency lighting and fire detection, and circuit protection and lighting products.

Recommended Story: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.