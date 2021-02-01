Colonial Trust Advisors Has $6.56 Million Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Colonial Trust Advisors raised its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,527 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,785 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Advisors’ holdings in Walmart were worth $6,563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Banque Pictet & Cie SA bought a new position in shares of Walmart in the third quarter worth about $224,000. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,337 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.5% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 828,101 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $115,860,000 after acquiring an additional 12,078 shares during the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 578.4% in the fourth quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,051 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,593,000 after acquiring an additional 9,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 13.9% in the third quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 10,746 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,504,000 after acquiring an additional 1,312 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.34% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 548,602 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.30, for a total transaction of $78,614,666.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,748,580 shares in the company, valued at $967,071,514. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,588,645 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.23, for a total transaction of $229,130,268.35. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,215,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $463,842,381.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,425,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,381,363,395 in the last 90 days. 50.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

WMT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $150.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “fair value” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $150.28.

Shares of Walmart stock traded down $0.79 on Monday, hitting $139.70. The company had a trading volume of 176,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,905,132. The firm has a market capitalization of $395.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.29, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.00 and a twelve month high of $153.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $145.51 and a 200-day moving average of $141.38.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.16. Walmart had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 19.13%. The company had revenue of $134.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

