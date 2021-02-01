Colonial Trust Advisors Has $9.67 Million Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Colonial Trust Advisors increased its position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,023 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 928 shares during the quarter. Accenture accounts for about 1.3% of Colonial Trust Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Colonial Trust Advisors’ holdings in Accenture were worth $9,671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACN. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Accenture by 94.7% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,635,368 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $187,665,000 after acquiring an additional 795,310 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Accenture by 74.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,336,505 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $302,037,000 after buying an additional 569,809 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in Accenture in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $72,618,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Accenture by 87.8% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 619,045 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $139,816,000 after buying an additional 289,337 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in Accenture by 67.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 519,966 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $117,507,000 after buying an additional 210,075 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Accenture alerts:

In related news, Chairman David Rowland sold 6,357 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.82, for a total transaction of $1,658,032.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 5,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,398,516.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Plc Accenture sold 480,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.77, for a total transaction of $19,089,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,701,946 shares of company stock valued at $152,000,420. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

ACN has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Accenture in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $252.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $265.00 to $303.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Accenture has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $249.20.

Shares of NYSE ACN traded up $6.15 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $248.07. 58,015 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,000,300. The company’s 50 day moving average is $256.50 and its 200 day moving average is $238.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.08. Accenture plc has a one year low of $137.15 and a one year high of $271.18.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $11.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.36 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 29.32%. Accenture’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.09 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 8.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 13th. Accenture’s payout ratio is currently 47.18%.

About Accenture

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

Further Reading: What is an inverted yield curve?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.