Colonial Trust Advisors Increases Stock Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Colonial Trust Advisors increased its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 161,169 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,492 shares during the period. The Coca-Cola accounts for about 1.2% of Colonial Trust Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Colonial Trust Advisors’ holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $8,839,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP boosted its position in The Coca-Cola by 62.3% during the 3rd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 534 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Holloway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in The Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. JustInvest LLC boosted its position in The Coca-Cola by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 24,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323 shares during the period. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its position in The Coca-Cola by 49.8% during the 4th quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 918 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. 65.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on KO shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of The Coca-Cola from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Guggenheim cut shares of The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. HSBC decreased their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.76.

In related news, Director David B. Weinberg sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.65, for a total transaction of $5,265,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 355,214 shares in the company, valued at $18,702,017.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 1.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

KO traded up $0.38 on Monday, hitting $48.53. 404,571 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,064,111. The firm has a market cap of $208.55 billion, a PE ratio of 25.08, a P/E/G ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.58. The Coca-Cola Company has a twelve month low of $36.27 and a twelve month high of $60.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $51.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

About The Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

