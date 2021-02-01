Colonial Trust Advisors Raises Stock Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Colonial Trust Advisors boosted its position in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 151,864 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Duke Energy accounts for about 1.9% of Colonial Trust Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Colonial Trust Advisors’ holdings in Duke Energy were worth $13,905,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Duke Energy by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,957,683 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $439,053,000 after buying an additional 992,573 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in Duke Energy by 144.1% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 801,773 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $71,005,000 after buying an additional 473,254 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Duke Energy by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 25,714,222 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,277,250,000 after buying an additional 355,234 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Duke Energy by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,303,922 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $115,475,000 after buying an additional 184,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Duke Energy by 37.1% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 652,891 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $57,821,000 after buying an additional 176,840 shares in the last quarter. 63.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

NYSE:DUK traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $93.58. 85,570 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,797,153. The company has a fifty day moving average of $90.70 and a 200 day moving average of $88.33. Duke Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $62.13 and a 12 month high of $103.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.16, a PEG ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.23.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.08. Duke Energy had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 8.28%. The company had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.965 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $3.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.12%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.28%.

In related news, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.63, for a total transaction of $324,205.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $93.00 to $96.00 in a report on Monday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.25.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

See Also: Backdoor Roth IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.