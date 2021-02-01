Columbus McKinnon Co. to Post FY2022 Earnings of $1.94 Per Share, Barrington Research Forecasts (NASDAQ:CMCO)

Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO) – Equities research analysts at Barrington Research boosted their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Columbus McKinnon in a report released on Friday, January 29th. Barrington Research analyst C. Howe now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $1.94 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.80. Barrington Research has a “Outperform” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Columbus McKinnon’s FY2023 earnings at $3.09 EPS.

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.10. Columbus McKinnon had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 8.20%.

CMCO has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Colliers Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Columbus McKinnon from $42.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Sidoti boosted their target price on shares of Columbus McKinnon from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.83.

NASDAQ CMCO opened at $43.19 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 59.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.05. Columbus McKinnon has a 52 week low of $19.20 and a 52 week high of $44.23.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Columbus McKinnon by 102.7% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives raised its position in Columbus McKinnon by 74.1% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Columbus McKinnon by 61.7% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 961 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in Columbus McKinnon by 4.9% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 7,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in Columbus McKinnon by 6.2% during the third quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 7,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Peter M. Mccormick sold 5,161 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total transaction of $191,163.44. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 47,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,776,734.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Gregory P. Rustowicz sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total transaction of $281,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 77,061 shares in the company, valued at $2,889,787.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,854 shares of company stock worth $710,472 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. Columbus McKinnon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.63%.

Columbus McKinnon

Columbus McKinnon Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets hoists, actuators, rigging tools, digital power control systems, motion control products, and other technologies and systems for commercial and industrial applications worldwide. It offers various electric chain hoists, electric wire rope hoists, hand-operated hoists, winches, lever tools, and air-powered hoists under the Budgit, Chester, CM, Coffing, Little Mule, Pfaff, Shaw-Box, Yale, STAHL, and other brands; below-the-hook tooling, clamps, and textile strappings; and explosion-protected hoists, as well as supplies hoist trolleys.

