Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) Trading 5.2% Higher Following Analyst Upgrade

Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO) shot up 5.2% during trading on Monday after Barrington Research raised their price target on the stock from $43.00 to $56.00. Barrington Research currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Columbus McKinnon traded as high as $45.96 and last traded at $45.44. 124,442 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 37% from the average session volume of 91,002 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.19.

CMCO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Colliers Securities boosted their price objective on Columbus McKinnon from $42.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Sidoti increased their target price on Columbus McKinnon from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Columbus McKinnon presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.83.

Get Columbus McKinnon alerts:

In related news, VP Peter M. Mccormick sold 5,161 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total transaction of $191,163.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 47,968 shares in the company, valued at $1,776,734.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Gregory P. Rustowicz sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total value of $281,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 77,061 shares in the company, valued at $2,889,787.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,854 shares of company stock valued at $710,472. 2.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Columbus McKinnon by 61.7% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH purchased a new stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon during the 3rd quarter valued at $317,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 17,233 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $570,000 after acquiring an additional 8,617 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 190,562 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,375,000 after acquiring an additional 24,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Columbus McKinnon by 102.7% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.51.

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.10. Columbus McKinnon had a return on equity of 8.20% and a net margin of 2.54%. As a group, research analysts expect that Columbus McKinnon Co. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Columbus McKinnon’s payout ratio is 8.63%.

Columbus McKinnon Company Profile (NASDAQ:CMCO)

Columbus McKinnon Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets hoists, actuators, rigging tools, digital power control systems, motion control products, and other technologies and systems for commercial and industrial applications worldwide. It offers various electric chain hoists, electric wire rope hoists, hand-operated hoists, winches, lever tools, and air-powered hoists under the Budgit, Chester, CM, Coffing, Little Mule, Pfaff, Shaw-Box, Yale, STAHL, and other brands; below-the-hook tooling, clamps, and textile strappings; and explosion-protected hoists, as well as supplies hoist trolleys.

Featured Article: What is a Secondary Public Offering?

Receive News & Ratings for Columbus McKinnon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbus McKinnon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.