Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Sold by Royal London Asset Management Ltd.

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. cut its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,643,219 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 80,501 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $86,121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CMCSA. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its stake in Comcast by 79.6% in the 3rd quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 817 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in Comcast during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Comcast during the third quarter worth $41,000. 82.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Comcast alerts:

In related news, CEO Jeff Shell sold 5,582 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.23, for a total transaction of $285,965.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 348,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,836,595.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total transaction of $99,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $658,104.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Comcast from $52.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Macquarie upped their target price on Comcast from $53.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Comcast from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Pivotal Research boosted their price target on Comcast from $60.00 to $63.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Comcast from $54.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Friday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Comcast currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.95.

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA traded up $0.62 on Monday, reaching $50.19. 542,787 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,969,016. The stock has a market capitalization of $229.64 billion, a PE ratio of 22.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $31.70 and a fifty-two week high of $52.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.44 and a 200 day moving average of $46.69.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The cable giant reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.08. Comcast had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The firm had revenue of $27.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. Comcast’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 6th. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.39%.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

Read More: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.