Comerica Bank Acquires 13,888 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 493,353 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,888 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Oracle were worth $29,778,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 21,027,854 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,255,363,000 after purchasing an additional 212,438 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 260.6% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 14,881,862 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $249,752,000 after purchasing an additional 10,755,354 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Oracle by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,393,444 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $799,589,000 after acquiring an additional 333,009 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in Oracle by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 12,273,520 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $732,729,000 after acquiring an additional 774,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in Oracle by 31.8% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 10,636,837 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $635,019,000 after acquiring an additional 2,567,600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.54% of the company’s stock.

ORCL stock opened at $60.43 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $62.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.84. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $39.71 and a fifty-two week high of $66.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.17. The firm has a market cap of $177.91 billion, a PE ratio of 18.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $9.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.78 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 101.26% and a net margin of 26.34%. Oracle’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 7th were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 6th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.75%.

ORCL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cleveland Research lowered shares of Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Oracle in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised shares of Oracle from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Oracle in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Oracle currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.16.

In related news, CAO W Corey West sold 200,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $13,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 309,647 shares in the company, valued at $20,127,055. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 100,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.63, for a total value of $6,163,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,163,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 325,000 shares of company stock valued at $20,685,750. 39.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. The company's cloud and license business engages in the sale, marketing, and delivery of its applications and infrastructure technologies through cloud and on-premise deployment models, including cloud services and license support; and cloud license and on-premise license.

