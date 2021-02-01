Comerica Bank Lowers Stock Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Comerica Bank cut its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 520,142 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,363 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $31,900,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sanders Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 20,273,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $955,560,000 after acquiring an additional 638,347 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Citigroup by 1,321.1% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 19,376,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,923,000 after purchasing an additional 18,012,890 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Citigroup by 10.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,224,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,603,608 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Citigroup by 8.1% during the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,143,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,300,000 after purchasing an additional 757,633 shares during the period. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 8,537,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,046,000 after purchasing an additional 968,011 shares during the last quarter. 72.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:C opened at $57.99 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $120.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.95. Citigroup Inc. has a one year low of $32.00 and a one year high of $80.76. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $16.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.71 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 13.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.90 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 29th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.80%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on C shares. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Citigroup from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Citigroup from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Citigroup from $58.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Citigroup from $87.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.57.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

