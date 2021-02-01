Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.37 Per Share

Analysts expect Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) to report $1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Comerica’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.56 and the lowest is $1.11. Comerica posted earnings per share of ($0.46) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 397.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Comerica will report full year earnings of $5.16 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.46 to $5.98. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $4.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.50 to $5.93. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Comerica.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.30. Comerica had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 16.17%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.85 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CMA. Compass Point lowered Comerica from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Comerica in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Comerica from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Comerica from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Comerica from $43.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.71.

In other news, EVP Jay K. Oberg sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.69, for a total transaction of $80,535.00. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comerica during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comerica during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Comerica by 1,276.3% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Comerica by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Comerica by 48.2% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMA stock opened at $57.20 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. Comerica has a 1 year low of $24.28 and a 1 year high of $66.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $58.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.96 billion, a PE ratio of 15.76 and a beta of 1.67.

About Comerica

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Business Bank, Retail Bank, and Wealth Management. The Business Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

