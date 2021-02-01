Community Bank N.A. Raises Stock Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Community Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 182,409 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,131 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems accounts for approximately 1.1% of Community Bank N.A.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $8,163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Garrison Point Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC now owns 18,190 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $814,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,813 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Summit Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 34,251 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,533,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.5% during the third quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 10,666 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, Lakeview Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.3% during the third quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 20,348 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $802,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. 70.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cisco Systems stock opened at $44.58 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $188.37 billion, a PE ratio of 18.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.40 and a 12 month high of $50.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $11.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.85 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 32.64% and a net margin of 21.76%. The business’s revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 5th were paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 4th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.32%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. New Street Research raised Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Cisco Systems from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Citigroup cut Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $48.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Cisco Systems from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cisco Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.43.

In other news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 242,774 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.04, for a total value of $9,963,444.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 21,146 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.38, for a total value of $896,167.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 144,839 shares in the company, valued at $6,138,276.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 371,384 shares of company stock worth $15,429,225 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

