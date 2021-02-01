Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas Boosts Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,459 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for about 2.8% of Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas’ portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas’ holdings in Amazon.com were worth $8,009,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

AMZN stock opened at $3,206.20 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3,198.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3,179.70. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,626.03 and a fifty-two week high of $3,552.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $1.61 trillion, a P/E ratio of 93.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $12.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.41 by $4.96. The business had revenue of $96.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.56 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.23 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AMZN. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $3,550.00 to $3,600.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $3,900.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,694.61.

In other Amazon.com news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,319.97, for a total transaction of $1,025,870.73. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,907,793. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel P. Huttenlocher sold 172 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,114.79, for a total value of $535,743.88. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,476,105.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,653 shares of company stock valued at $23,985,499 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

