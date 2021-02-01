Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) Forecasted to Earn Q2 2022 Earnings of ($0.01) Per Share

Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) – Oppenheimer issued their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Community Health Systems in a report issued on Wednesday, January 27th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Wiederhorn anticipates that the company will earn ($0.01) per share for the quarter.

Get Community Health Systems alerts:

Several other research analysts have also commented on CYH. TheStreet upgraded Community Health Systems from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Truist raised their target price on Community Health Systems from $7.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Community Health Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $8.75 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.05.

Shares of NYSE CYH opened at $9.32 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.38. Community Health Systems has a 52-week low of $2.25 and a 52-week high of $11.45. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.05 and a beta of 2.12.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Community Health Systems by 803.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 7,809 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Community Health Systems by 49,863.6% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 10,970 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Community Health Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Community Health Systems by 35.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 15,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 3,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Community Health Systems during the third quarter worth $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.75% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Tian Qiao Chen sold 643,567 shares of Community Health Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.03, for a total value of $6,454,977.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 16,411,971 shares of company stock worth $139,243,978. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Community Health Systems Company Profile

Community Health Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. The company offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

Recommended Story: What is meant by holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Community Health Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Health Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.