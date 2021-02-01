Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (NYSE:CBD) Trading 5.6% Higher

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (NYSE:CBD) traded up 5.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $14.73 and last traded at $14.45. 932,781 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 102% from the average session volume of 461,494 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.69.

The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.84, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.03.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $142,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 15,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 4,419 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 44,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 4,169 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 122.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 76,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,000 after acquiring an additional 42,233 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 147,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,826,000 after acquiring an additional 11,160 shares during the period.

Companhia Brasileira de DistribuiÃ§Ã£o engages in the retail of food, clothing, home appliances, electronics, and other products through its chain of hypermarkets, supermarkets, specialized stores, and department stores in Brazil. The company operates in Food Retail, and Cash and Carry segments. The Food Retail segment sells non-perishables, beverages, fruits, vegetables, meat, breads, cold cuts, dairy products, cleaning products, disposable products, and personal care products; and home appliances and other non-food products, such as clothing and baby items, shoes and accessories, household articles, books, magazines, CDs and DVDs, stationery, toys, sports and camping gears, furniture, mobile phones, mattresses, pet products, and gardening equipment and tools, as well as electronic products, including personal computers, software, computer accessories, and sound and image systems.

