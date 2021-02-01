Comparing Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) & SANUWAVE Health (OTCMKTS:SNWV)

Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) and SANUWAVE Health (OTCMKTS:SNWV) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, risk and profitability.

Volatility and Risk

Get Cerus alerts:

Cerus has a beta of 1.37, suggesting that its stock price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SANUWAVE Health has a beta of -0.42, suggesting that its stock price is 142% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Cerus and SANUWAVE Health’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cerus -73.72% -63.47% -30.82% SANUWAVE Health -613.99% N/A -145.58%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Cerus and SANUWAVE Health’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cerus $74.65 million 15.07 -$71.24 million ($0.51) -13.20 SANUWAVE Health $1.03 million 74.72 -$10.43 million N/A N/A

SANUWAVE Health has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Cerus.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

82.1% of Cerus shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.3% of SANUWAVE Health shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.5% of Cerus shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 9.7% of SANUWAVE Health shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Cerus and SANUWAVE Health, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cerus 0 0 4 0 3.00 SANUWAVE Health 0 0 1 0 3.00

Cerus presently has a consensus price target of $7.63, suggesting a potential upside of 13.30%. SANUWAVE Health has a consensus price target of $0.34, suggesting a potential upside of 107.95%. Given SANUWAVE Health’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe SANUWAVE Health is more favorable than Cerus.

Summary

Cerus beats SANUWAVE Health on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cerus

Cerus Corporation, a biomedical products company, focuses on developing and commercializing the INTERCEPT Blood System to enhance blood safety. Its INTERCEPT Blood System, a proprietary technology for controlling biological replication is designed to reduce blood-borne pathogens in donated blood components intended for transfusion. The company offers INTERCEPT Blood Systems for platelets and plasma that is designed to inactivate blood-borne pathogens in platelets and plasma donated for transfusion; and INTERCEPT Blood System for red blood cells to inactivate blood-borne pathogens in red blood cells donated for transfusion. It sells platelet and plasma systems through its direct sales force and distributors in the United States, Europe, the Commonwealth of Independent States, the Middle East, Latin America, and internationally. The company has a collaboration with the National Trauma Institute to supply Intercept plasma for use in the plasma resuscitation without lung injury (PROpOLIs) clinical study. Cerus Corporation was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Concord, California.

About SANUWAVE Health

SANUWAVE Health, Inc., a shock wave technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of noninvasive, high-energy, and acoustic shock waves for regenerative medicine and other applications in the United States, Europe, Canada, Asia, and the Asia Pacific. Its shockwaves are used to produce a biological response resulting in the body healing itself through the repair and regeneration of tissue, and musculoskeletal and vascular structures. The company's lead regenerative product is the dermaPACE device that has completed its Phase III clinical studies for treating diabetic foot ulcers. Its portfolio of healthcare products and product candidates activate biologic signaling and angiogenic responses, including new vascularization and microcirculatory improvement, which helps to restore the body's normal healing processes and regeneration. The company also focuses on applying its Pulsed Acoustic Cellular Expression technology in wound healing, orthopedic, plastic/cosmetic, and cardiac conditions. It markets and sells its devices and accessories. SANUWAVE Health, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Suwanee, Georgia.

Receive News & Ratings for Cerus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.