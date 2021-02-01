Comparing TuanChe (NASDAQ:TC) & Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX)

TuanChe (NASDAQ:TC) and Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get TuanChe alerts:

66.3% of Marchex shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of TuanChe shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 17.5% of Marchex shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares TuanChe and Marchex’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TuanChe $92.62 million 0.79 -$36.00 million N/A N/A Marchex $106.13 million 1.09 -$4.04 million ($0.01) -292.00

Marchex has higher revenue and earnings than TuanChe.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for TuanChe and Marchex, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TuanChe 0 0 1 0 3.00 Marchex 0 0 2 0 3.00

TuanChe presently has a consensus price target of $3.00, suggesting a potential downside of 19.14%. Marchex has a consensus price target of $3.75, suggesting a potential upside of 28.42%. Given Marchex’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Marchex is more favorable than TuanChe.

Profitability

This table compares TuanChe and Marchex’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TuanChe -58.68% -55.40% -40.06% Marchex -31.65% -11.97% -8.84%

Risk and Volatility

TuanChe has a beta of 0.14, suggesting that its stock price is 86% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Marchex has a beta of 1.85, suggesting that its stock price is 85% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Marchex beats TuanChe on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TuanChe

TuanChe Limited, through with its subsidiaries, operates as an omni-channel automotive marketplace in China. It organizes auto shows and group-purchase events that attract various consumers; and provides integrated marketing solutions to industry customers, which include automakers, franchised dealerships, secondary dealers, and automotive service providers, as well as enable interactions between participants on both sides of a potential transaction. As of December 31, 2019, the company organized 1,055 auto shows in 233 cities across China. It also provides virtual dealership services by connecting automakers and franchised dealerships with secondary dealers by providing a suite of services traditionally undertaken by franchised dealerships without setting up permanent physical presence. In addition, the company offers business and technical support, and consulting services. TuanChe Limited has a strategic partnership with Beijing Easyhome Furnishing Chain Group Co., Ltd. to jointly establish an one-stop retail experience that combines home decoration products and automotive services. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

About Marchex

Marchex, Inc. operates as a call analytics company that helps businesses connect, drive, measure, and convert callers into customers. Its products include Marchex Call Analytics, an analytics platform for enterprises that depend on inbound phone calls to drive sales, appointments, and reservations; Marchex Speech Analytics that enable actionable insights for enterprise, mid-sized, and small businesses; Text Analytics and Communications, which enable businesses to send and receive text/SMS messages with customers; Call Monitoring; and Marchex Sales Edge that enable businesses to understand customer conversations in phone calls and text. The company also offers Marchex Omnichannel Analytics Cloud products, such as Marchex Search Analytics, a product for search marketers that drive phone calls from search campaigns; Marchex Display and Video Analytics, a product for marketers that buy digital display advertising; Marchex Site Analytics, a product for marketers that can drive phone calls from Websites; and Marchex Social Analytics, a product for marketers that buy social media advertising. In addition, it provides Marchex Audience Targeting that leverages call data to automatically build audience segments for display and social media platforms; and Marchex Call Marketplace, a mobile advertising network for businesses that depend on inbound phone calls to drive sales, as well as provides advertisers ad placements across various mobile and online media sources to deliver qualified calls to their businesses. In addition, it provides Local Leads platform, a service advertising solution for small business resellers, such as Yellow Pages providers and vertical marketing service providers to sell call advertising, search marketing, and other lead generation products through their existing sales channels to small business advertisers. Marchex, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

Receive News & Ratings for TuanChe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TuanChe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.