Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 128,400 shares, an increase of 35.7% from the December 31st total of 94,600 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 197,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Compass Diversified from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Compass Diversified has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.33.

Compass Diversified stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $20.60. 233,215 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 232,132. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.04 and a beta of 1.77. Compass Diversified has a 1 year low of $10.78 and a 1 year high of $23.97.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.99%. Compass Diversified’s payout ratio is presently 83.24%.

In related news, major shareholder Anholt Investments Ltd. sold 38,556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.20, for a total transaction of $817,387.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider D Eugene Ewing bought 4,000 shares of Compass Diversified stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.10 per share, for a total transaction of $100,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $100,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 100,911 shares of company stock valued at $2,040,327. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Compass Diversified during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Compass Diversified by 50.9% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Compass Diversified in the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. Leelyn Smith LLC boosted its stake in shares of Compass Diversified by 13.8% in the third quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 5,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Compass Diversified by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.55% of the company’s stock.

About Compass Diversified

Compass Diversified is a private equity firm specializing in add on acquisitions, buyouts, industry consolidation, recapitalization, late stage and middle market investments. It seeks to invest in niche industrial or branded consumer companies, manufacturing, distribution, consumer products, business services sector, safety & security, electronic components, food, foodservice.

