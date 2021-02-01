Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) Stock Price Up 7.2%

Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN)’s share price rose 7.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $13.18 and last traded at $13.04. Approximately 1,142,972 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 2% from the average daily volume of 1,123,409 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.16.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Compugen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.56.

The company has a market cap of $892.20 million, a PE ratio of -35.24 and a beta of 2.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.80 and its 200-day moving average is $14.67.

Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09). The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Compugen Ltd. will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in Compugen by 25.3% during the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 17,672,228 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $287,174,000 after acquiring an additional 3,573,805 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Compugen by 6.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,307,722 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,500,000 after acquiring an additional 133,984 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Compugen by 28.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,325,482 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $21,539,000 after acquiring an additional 291,950 shares during the last quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Compugen during the third quarter valued at $10,562,000. Finally, Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC increased its position in Compugen by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 570,793 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,912,000 after acquiring an additional 54,649 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.35% of the company’s stock.

Compugen Company Profile (NASDAQ:CGEN)

Compugen Ltd., a clinical-stage therapeutic discovery and development company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic and product candidates in Israel, the United States, and Europe. The company's immuno-oncology pipeline consists of COM701, an anti-PVRIG antibody that is in Phase I clinical study used for the treatment of solid tumors; BAY 1905254, a therapeutic antibody targeting ILDR2, which is in Phase I clinical study in patients with solid tumors; and COM902, a therapeutic antibody targeting TIGIT.

