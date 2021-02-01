Conceal Hits 24 Hour Volume of $36,139.00 (CCX)

Conceal (CURRENCY:CCX) traded 20.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 1st. Over the last week, Conceal has traded up 22.9% against the dollar. Conceal has a market cap of $409,898.15 and approximately $36,139.00 worth of Conceal was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Conceal coin can now be bought for about $0.0422 or 0.00000126 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Conceal Profile

Conceal (CRYPTO:CCX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight Fast

hashing algorithm. Conceal’s total supply is 18,383,506 coins and its circulating supply is 9,701,868 coins. Conceal’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Conceal is medium.com/@ConcealNetwork. Conceal’s official website is conceal.network. The Reddit community for Conceal is /r/ConcealNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Conceal Network is designed to be a secure peer-to-peer privacy framework empowering individuals and organizations to anonymously communicate and interact financially in a decentralized and censorship-resistant environment. Conceal Network powers the $CCX cryptocurrency which is an open-source, privacy-protected digital cash system that mimics physical cash; nobody knows where users store or spend their $CCX. All transactions, deposits, and messages on Conceal Network are untraceable, tamperproof and operate with no central authority through the use of cryptographic protocols. “

Buying and Selling Conceal

