Concrete Leveling Systems (OTCMKTS:CLEV) Stock Price Down 2%

Concrete Leveling Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLEV) dropped 2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $2.44 and last traded at $2.44. Approximately 172 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 665 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.49.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.26.

About Concrete Leveling Systems (OTCMKTS:CLEV)

Concrete Leveling Systems, Inc manufactures and sells specialized equipment for end users in the concrete leveling industry. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Canton, Ohio.

