Condor Capital Management Acquires 16,698 Shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Condor Capital Management boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 280,046 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,698 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for about 4.2% of Condor Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Condor Capital Management owned approximately 0.05% of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares worth $33,314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VTV. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA bought a new position in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth $272,000. Weaver Consulting Group grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 2,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Truadvice LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Truadvice LLC now owns 95,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Architects LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 175,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,841,000 after purchasing an additional 8,826 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,113,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $118.19. 35,327 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,916,058. Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $75.55 and a twelve month high of $124.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $119.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $111.03.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

