Condor Capital Management Acquires 18,927 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Condor Capital Management increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 13.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 163,067 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,927 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up approximately 1.4% of Condor Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Condor Capital Management’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $11,266,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV now owns 403,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,851,000 after purchasing an additional 3,239 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $11,727,000. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 53,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,242,000 after buying an additional 10,255 shares in the last quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates now owns 264,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,946,000 after buying an additional 2,056 shares during the period. Finally, Kwmg LLC increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 29,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,066,000 after buying an additional 1,834 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded down $1.51 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $68.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,328,215 shares. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $69.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.94. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $56.55 and a 12-month high of $70.84.

