Condor Capital Management Cuts Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Condor Capital Management decreased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 168,478 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,663 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for 1.0% of Condor Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Condor Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $7,954,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Betterment LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.6% in the third quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 70,131,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,868,385,000 after acquiring an additional 3,066,554 shares in the last quarter. Foster Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,279,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 34.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,498,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,676,583 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,971,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,861,825,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 23,868,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $975,511,000 after buying an additional 1,285,140 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VEA traded up $0.51 on Monday, hitting $47.38. 290,112 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,215,979. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $28.46 and a 52-week high of $49.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $47.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.52.

