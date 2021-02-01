Condor Capital Management Cuts Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Condor Capital Management trimmed its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 50.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,467 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,955 shares during the period. Condor Capital Management’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 55.7% during the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 83.0% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Slow Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000.

NYSEARCA:SCHM traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $69.08. 600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 415,432. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $69.38 and its 200-day moving average is $61.15. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $34.87 and a twelve month high of $72.58.

