Condor Capital Management Grows Stock Position in Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC)

Condor Capital Management raised its position in Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC) by 265.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,126 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,360 shares during the period. Condor Capital Management’s holdings in Owl Rock Capital were worth $1,052,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund E lifted its holdings in Owl Rock Capital by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund E now owns 29,227,512 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $352,484,000 after purchasing an additional 600,294 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 9,094,180 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $115,132,000 after acquiring an additional 254,976 shares during the period. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 67.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC now owns 5,232,489 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,104,000 after acquiring an additional 2,098,825 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 66.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,578,474 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,096,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028,763 shares during the period. Finally, Members Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Owl Rock Capital during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,712,000. Institutional investors own 41.46% of the company’s stock.

ORCC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Owl Rock Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, October 26th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of Owl Rock Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Compass Point raised shares of Owl Rock Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Owl Rock Capital from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Owl Rock Capital in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.48.

ORCC stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $12.89. The company had a trading volume of 13,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,529,374. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.02 and a beta of 1.07. Owl Rock Capital Co. has a one year low of $8.09 and a one year high of $16.06. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.55.

Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $187.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.80 million. Owl Rock Capital had a net margin of 44.28% and a return on equity of 9.63%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Owl Rock Capital Co. will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a yield of 9.8%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. Owl Rock Capital’s payout ratio is currently 80.52%.

Owl Rock Capital Company Profile

Owl Rock Capital Corporation is a business development company. The fund makes investments in senior secured or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks. It seeks to invest in middle market companies based in the United States, with EBITDA between $10 million and $250 million annually and/or annual revenue of $50 million and $2.5 billion at the time of investment.

