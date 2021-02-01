Condor Capital Management Has $2.43 Million Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Condor Capital Management trimmed its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 58.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,721 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,046 shares during the period. Condor Capital Management’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF were worth $2,430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SCHX. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. TFC Financial Management bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. American Research & Management Co. bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Savior LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF by 29.2% during the 3rd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 912 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of SCHX traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $90.86. 2,007 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 954,884. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $52.05 and a 1 year high of $94.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $91.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.59.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

Further Reading: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.