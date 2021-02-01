Condor Capital Management Purchases 37,080 Shares of Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC)

Condor Capital Management raised its holdings in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) by 98.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 74,915 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,080 shares during the quarter. Condor Capital Management’s holdings in Golub Capital BDC were worth $1,059,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in Golub Capital BDC in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Golub Capital BDC during the third quarter worth $26,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Golub Capital BDC in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. raised its position in Golub Capital BDC by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 7,143 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in Golub Capital BDC during the 3rd quarter worth $124,000. 36.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on GBDC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Golub Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Golub Capital BDC in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Golub Capital BDC has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.17.

In other news, Chairman Lawrence E. Golub purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.83 per share, for a total transaction of $27,660.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 125,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,734,129.87. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO David Golub purchased 1,961 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.08 per share, for a total transaction of $27,610.88. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 125,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,765,477.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 39,589 shares of company stock worth $552,827. Corporate insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GBDC traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $14.44. 1,429 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 550,079. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.08 and a 12-month high of $18.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 6.82 and a current ratio of 6.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.35. The firm has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.51 and a beta of 0.69.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 29th. The investment management company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $72.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.06 million. Golub Capital BDC had a net margin of 18.35% and a return on equity of 7.95%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Golub Capital BDC, Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Golub Capital BDC Profile

Golub Capital BDC, Inc is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors. The company seeks to invest in the United States.

