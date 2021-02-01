Condor Capital Management Purchases 38,811 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Condor Capital Management lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 35.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 149,824 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 38,811 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 6.5% of Condor Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Condor Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $51,493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VOO. Pinnacle Bank grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 1,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 7,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,200,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 5,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,998,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC now owns 1,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter.

VOO traded up $2.27 during trading on Monday, reaching $342.45. 93,334 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,543,358. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $200.55 and a fifty-two week high of $354.64. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $344.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $321.59.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

