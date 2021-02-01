Condor Capital Management Purchases 776 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VB)

Condor Capital Management raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VB) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,269 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 776 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for 1.0% of Condor Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Condor Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $8,229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VB. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,756,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $885,403,000 after purchasing an additional 157,897 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.2% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,342,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,270,000 after buying an additional 136,800 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 21.8% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,958,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,294,000 after acquiring an additional 351,008 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.2% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,253,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,802,000 after acquiring an additional 50,112 shares during the period. Finally, MD Financial Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 42.2% in the third quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,116,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,770,000 after acquiring an additional 331,479 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VB traded up $1.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $199.76. The stock had a trading volume of 1,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,168,842. Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $95.51 and a 52 week high of $210.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $199.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $171.81.

