Condor Capital Management Sells 24,915 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Condor Capital Management reduced its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 59.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,111 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,915 shares during the period. Condor Capital Management’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Dowling & Yahnke LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $422,000. Sage Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 40,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,194,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. Smith Salley & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Mokosak Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Mokosak Advisory Group LLC now owns 292,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,512,000 after purchasing an additional 5,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,629,000 after buying an additional 764 shares during the period.

Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF stock traded up $1.76 during trading on Monday, hitting $129.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 539,200. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $67.25 and a 52 week high of $133.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.93.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

